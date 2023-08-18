Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FTAI, ZS, SKX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI), where a total volume of 9,651 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 965,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 112.6% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 856,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 17,937 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.9% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring August 25, 2023, with 2,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,400 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) saw options trading volume of 18,700 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 92.2% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

