Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FSLR, ZS, FDX

April 12, 2024 — 03:21 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 10,838 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 1,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 9,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 940,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.8% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring May 03, 2024, with 889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,900 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 13,997 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,874 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,400 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

