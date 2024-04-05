News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FSLR, RTX, DVN

April 05, 2024 — 01:22 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 11,379 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,400 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 61,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 21,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 47,206 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 5,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,300 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

