Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FSLR, RTX, DVN

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 61,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $101 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 21,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $101 strike highlighted in orange:
And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) saw options trading volume of 47,206 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.2% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 5,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,300 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, RTX options, or DVN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Cathie Wood
ESRT Insider Buying
CBOE MACD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.