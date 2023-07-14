Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FSLR, MA, T

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total of 23,046 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 141.1% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,300 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 17,738 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 64% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $405 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 6,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 610,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $405 strike highlighted in orange:
And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 212,875 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 12,426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:
