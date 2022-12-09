Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FRPT, HEES, CYTK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT), where a total of 6,510 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 651,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 140.6% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 463,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES) options are showing a volume of 2,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.9% of HEES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of HEES. Below is a chart showing HEES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) saw options trading volume of 9,923 contracts, representing approximately 992,300 underlying shares or approximately 104.5% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 949,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,800 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FRPT options, HEES options, or CYTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

