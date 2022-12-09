Markets
FRPT

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FRPT, HEES, CYTK

December 09, 2022 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT), where a total of 6,510 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 651,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 140.6% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 463,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

H&E Equipment Services Inc (Symbol: HEES) options are showing a volume of 2,036 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.9% of HEES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 192,330 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of HEES. Below is a chart showing HEES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK) saw options trading volume of 9,923 contracts, representing approximately 992,300 underlying shares or approximately 104.5% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 949,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 5,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 545,800 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FRPT options, HEES options, or CYTK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 IXUS Videos
 Institutional Holders of RECS
 PFSI Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FRPT
HEES
CYTK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.