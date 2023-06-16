Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FLR, ENVX, WBA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), where a total of 13,562 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.2% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) options are showing a volume of 39,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,700 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 57,839 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 80.7% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 19,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FLR options, ENVX options, or WBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Selling Puts For Income
ETFs Holding SYNT
DSE market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.