FLR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FLR, ENVX, WBA

June 16, 2023 — 03:40 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), where a total of 13,562 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.2% of FLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FLR. Below is a chart showing FLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) options are showing a volume of 39,185 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 739,700 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) saw options trading volume of 57,839 contracts, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares or approximately 80.7% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring June 23, 2023, with 19,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

