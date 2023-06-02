Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EXPE, STZ, ALB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 12,341 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 09, 2023, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 5,350 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 535,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 9,870 contracts, representing approximately 987,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

