News & Insights

Markets
EXPE

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EXPE, STZ, ALB

June 02, 2023 — 02:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), where a total of 12,341 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring June 09, 2023, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 5,350 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 535,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.1% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,300 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) saw options trading volume of 9,870 contracts, representing approximately 987,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EXPE options, STZ options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 AVGO Videos
 SHM Dividend History
 EXB Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXPE
STZ
ALB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.