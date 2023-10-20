Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EPAM, ALGN, AXON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Epam Systems, Inc. (Symbol: EPAM), where a total volume of 1,698 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 169,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of EPAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 335,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 1,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,400 underlying shares of EPAM. Below is a chart showing EPAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 3,148 contracts, representing approximately 314,800 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 661,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $265 strike put option expiring November 24, 2023, with 482 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 48,200 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

And Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 2,080 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 437,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

