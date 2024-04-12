News & Insights

Markets
EOG

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EOG, AXP, KMX

April 12, 2024 — 01:24 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), where a total volume of 20,340 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,600 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 10,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 10,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,100 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EOG options, AXP options, or KMX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CVTI market cap history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VPCB
 CLPR Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EOG
AXP
KMX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.