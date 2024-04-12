Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EOG, AXP, KMX

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 10,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 10,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,100 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
