Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EOG, AXP, KMX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in EOG Resources, Inc. (Symbol: EOG), where a total volume of 20,340 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.5% of EOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $123.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024 , with 3,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,600 underlying shares of EOG. Below is a chart showing EOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123.50 strike highlighted in orange:

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 10,735 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) options are showing a volume of 10,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 1,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,100 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

