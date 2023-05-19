Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ENVX, SBUX, VLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX), where a total volume of 23,848 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 8,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 845,400 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 30,547 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 4,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,600 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO) options are showing a volume of 20,484 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,900 underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

