Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ENPH, LMT, NOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total of 55,001 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 156.9% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 13, 2023, with 3,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 399,300 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 18,353 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 148.5% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 1,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 167,200 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) saw options trading volume of 10,645 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 135% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 788,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 1,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 148,500 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ENPH options, LMT options, or NOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

