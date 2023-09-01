Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ENPH, GME, ESTC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH), where a total volume of 49,962 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 167.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring September 01, 2023, with 2,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,500 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 43,086 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 163.3% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring September 01, 2023, with 2,768 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,800 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) options are showing a volume of 14,392 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.4% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 950,385 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 4,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,300 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
