Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EL, AMC, DKS

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 68,098 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 7,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,200 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 7,750 contracts, representing approximately 775,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
