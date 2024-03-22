News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: EL, AMC, DKS

March 22, 2024 — 03:36 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), where a total volume of 11,382 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.5% of EL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 4,365 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,500 underlying shares of EL. Below is a chart showing EL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 68,098 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3.50 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 7,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 721,200 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 7,750 contracts, representing approximately 775,000 underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

