Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DVN, VZ, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 42,177 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 3,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,400 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 99,078 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 21,501 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,100 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DVN options, VZ options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

