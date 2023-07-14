News & Insights

Markets
DVN

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DVN, VZ, LVS

July 14, 2023 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 42,177 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 3,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,400 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 99,078 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 21,501 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,100 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DVN options, VZ options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling
 SANM YTD Return
 Funds Holding DBDP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DVN
VZ
LVS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.