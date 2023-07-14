Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DVN, VZ, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN), where a total volume of 42,177 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 3,534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,400 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) options are showing a volume of 99,078 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of VZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 10,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of VZ. Below is a chart showing VZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41 strike highlighted in orange:
And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) saw options trading volume of 21,501 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,100 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DVN options, VZ options, or LVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stocks Analysts Like But Hedge Funds Are Selling
SANM YTD Return
Funds Holding DBDP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.