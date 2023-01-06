Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DRI, GIS, FIVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), where a total volume of 13,514 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.4% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,800 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) options are showing a volume of 38,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.5% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,200 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 8,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 874,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.5% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 925,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 1,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,800 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
