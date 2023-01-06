Markets
DRI

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DRI, GIS, FIVE

January 06, 2023 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI), where a total volume of 13,514 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 107.4% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,800 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) options are showing a volume of 38,919 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.5% of GIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,142 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 614,200 underlying shares of GIS. Below is a chart showing GIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 8,742 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 874,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.5% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 925,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 13, 2023, with 1,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,800 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DRI options, GIS options, or FIVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 QDIV Videos
 Institutional Holders of PINS
 BETR Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DRI
GIS
FIVE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.