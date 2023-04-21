Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DPZ, SLB, HCA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 3,355 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 335,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 680,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,300 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) options are showing a volume of 44,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 02, 2023, with 3,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,500 underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) options are showing a volume of 5,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 577,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.1% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 292 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,200 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, SLB options, or HCA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.