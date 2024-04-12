Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DPZ, ACN, MGM

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 19,480 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,200 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:
And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 17,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,000 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, ACN options, or MGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
