Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DPZ, ACN, MGM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), where a total volume of 3,763 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 376,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.1% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 626,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024 , with 420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,000 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Accenture plc (Symbol: ACN) saw options trading volume of 19,480 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 59.7% of ACN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,200 underlying shares of ACN. Below is a chart showing ACN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) options are showing a volume of 17,341 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,000 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DPZ options, ACN options, or MGM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

