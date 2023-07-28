Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DOCU, U, APPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 13,785 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,500 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:
Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 62,058 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 18,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
And Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) options are showing a volume of 9,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 906,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,300 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, U options, or APPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding ATAT
Institutional Holders of BHG
Institutional Holders of ICBK
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.