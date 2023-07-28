Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DOCU, U, APPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 13,785 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52 strike put option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 130,500 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) saw options trading volume of 62,058 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 18,340 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) options are showing a volume of 9,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 906,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring July 28, 2023, with 1,473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 147,300 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, U options, or APPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

