Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DOCU, AVXL, PTON

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 222,533 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 22.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 685.1% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 11,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Anavex Life Sciences Corp (Symbol: AVXL) options are showing a volume of 35,772 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 464.4% of AVXL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 770,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9.50 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 15,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AVXL. Below is a chart showing AVXL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 224,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 224.3% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 32,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
