Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DMRC, TMCI, BX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digimarc Corp (Symbol: DMRC), where a total of 575 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 57,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.7% of DMRC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 81,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,000 underlying shares of DMRC. Below is a chart showing DMRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Treace Medical Concepts Inc (Symbol: TMCI) options are showing a volume of 2,133 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 213,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.3% of TMCI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,100 underlying shares of TMCI. Below is a chart showing TMCI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 28,344 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 2,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,000 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
