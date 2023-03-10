Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DISH, FANG, AFRM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH), where a total of 49,385 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.5% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 7,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 747,400 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 19,318 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $132.85 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 7,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,000 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132.85 strike highlighted in orange:
And Affirm Holdings Inc (Symbol: AFRM) saw options trading volume of 134,865 contracts, representing approximately 13.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70.8% of AFRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike put option expiring March 10, 2023, with 17,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AFRM. Below is a chart showing AFRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:
