Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DHR, RTX, CLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR), where a total volume of 10,136 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 17,085 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $99 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,600 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 3,449 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 344,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 853,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 1,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,800 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
