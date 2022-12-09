Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DHI, BBY, NEM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI), where a total volume of 11,149 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.3% of DHI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,500 underlying shares of DHI. Below is a chart showing DHI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 18,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 4,070 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,000 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 30,397 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,140 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,000 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DHI options, BBY options, or NEM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
