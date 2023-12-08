Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DG, NOW, MU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), where a total of 22,461 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.7% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 756 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,600 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 6,748 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 674,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.9% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 69,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 08, 2023, with 12,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DG options, NOW options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

