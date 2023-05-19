Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DELL, ARE, BAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 17,679 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 6,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,100 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) saw options trading volume of 4,104 contracts, representing approximately 410,400 underlying shares or approximately 47% of ARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 873,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,600 underlying shares of ARE. Below is a chart showing ARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 210,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 21,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DELL options, ARE options, or BAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: WLRH Videos
TFX Average Annual Return
EYEN YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.