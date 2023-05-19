Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DELL, ARE, BAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 17,679 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 6,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,100 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) saw options trading volume of 4,104 contracts, representing approximately 410,400 underlying shares or approximately 47% of ARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 873,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,600 underlying shares of ARE. Below is a chart showing ARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) options are showing a volume of 210,770 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of BAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 45.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 21,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of BAC. Below is a chart showing BAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:

