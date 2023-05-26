Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DD, DOW, HIBB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total volume of 20,388 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.8% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 3,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,500 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 25,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 780,000 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hibbett Inc (Symbol: HIBB) options are showing a volume of 1,572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 157,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of HIBB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 253,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of HIBB. Below is a chart showing HIBB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

