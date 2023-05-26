Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DD, DOW, HIBB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DuPont (Symbol: DD), where a total volume of 20,388 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.8% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $68 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 3,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,500 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $68 strike highlighted in orange:
Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) options are showing a volume of 25,453 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 7,800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 780,000 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hibbett Inc (Symbol: HIBB) options are showing a volume of 1,572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 157,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62% of HIBB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 253,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of HIBB. Below is a chart showing HIBB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DD options, DOW options, or HIBB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: The Ten Biggest ETFs
QDEL shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding UVXY
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.