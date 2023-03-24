Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DAL, C, AZO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 51,830 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.7% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 11,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 128,300 contracts, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 7,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,400 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 735 contracts, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 160,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2330 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2330 strike highlighted in orange:

