Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DAL, C, AZO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total of 51,830 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.7% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 11,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) saw options trading volume of 128,300 contracts, representing approximately 12.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring May 19, 2023, with 7,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,400 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 735 contracts, representing approximately 73,500 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 160,905 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2330 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2330 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAL options, C options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: PDD market cap history
ALE shares outstanding history
WVVI Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.