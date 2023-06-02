Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CZR, IBM, HD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total volume of 22,163 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.5% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 4,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,900 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 32,614 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 73.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring June 09, 2023, with 1,809 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 180,900 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

And Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 31,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike call option expiring June 02, 2023, with 2,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 239,200 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

