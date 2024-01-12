Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CZR, AAL, TPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total volume of 18,809 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,700 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 160,512 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) options are showing a volume of 17,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CZR options, AAL options, or TPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
