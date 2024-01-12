News & Insights

Markets
CZR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CZR, AAL, TPR

January 12, 2024 — 01:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR), where a total volume of 18,809 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 3,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,700 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) options are showing a volume of 160,512 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 11,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) options are showing a volume of 17,412 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of TPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 5,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,100 underlying shares of TPR. Below is a chart showing TPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CZR options, AAL options, or TPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value
 INSY Split History
 Institutional Holders of MHR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CZR
AAL
TPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.