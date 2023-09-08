Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVX, TTWO, PSX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total volume of 29,208 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring September 08, 2023, with 3,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,800 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 5,174 contracts, representing approximately 517,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $132 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 1,706 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,600 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

And Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) saw options trading volume of 11,992 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of PSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 1,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,200 underlying shares of PSX. Below is a chart showing PSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

