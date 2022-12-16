Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVS, MOS, MDLZ

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total of 23,745 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.1% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring February 17, 2023, with 4,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,600 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) saw options trading volume of 16,106 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,400 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) options are showing a volume of 23,431 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of MDLZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 9,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 908,500 underlying shares of MDLZ. Below is a chart showing MDLZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

