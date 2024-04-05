Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVNA, UPST, PLTR

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 28,308 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 2,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,900 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 288,224 contracts, representing approximately 28.8 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 23,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.