Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVNA, UPST, PLTR

April 05, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 34,191 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring April 19, 2024, with 3,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,500 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 28,308 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 2,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,900 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 288,224 contracts, representing approximately 28.8 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring April 05, 2024, with 23,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, UPST options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
