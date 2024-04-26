Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVLG, CAVA, AI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Covenant Logistics Group Inc (Symbol: CVLG), where a total of 964 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 96,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 143.8% of CVLG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 67,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of CVLG. Below is a chart showing CVLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 28,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,500 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 61,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.1% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 13,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

