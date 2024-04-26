News & Insights

Markets
CVLG

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CVLG, CAVA, AI

April 26, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Covenant Logistics Group Inc (Symbol: CVLG), where a total of 964 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 96,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 143.8% of CVLG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 67,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,700 underlying shares of CVLG. Below is a chart showing CVLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) options are showing a volume of 28,411 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 139% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 3,855 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,500 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 61,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.1% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring April 26, 2024, with 13,062 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVLG options, CAVA options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Secondary Stock Offerings
 EBC shares outstanding history
 ETFs Holding WPPGY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVLG
CAVA
AI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.