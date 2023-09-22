Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CSTM, WYNN, HTZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total of 6,056 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 605,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 116% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 522,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 17,096 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 91.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) saw options trading volume of 22,296 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 90.1% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 8,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,100 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CSTM options, WYNN options, or HTZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Stocks Going Ex-Dividend
RLYB Average Annual Return
Funds Holding Carrier Global
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.