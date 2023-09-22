News & Insights

Markets
CSTM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CSTM, WYNN, HTZ

September 22, 2023 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total of 6,056 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 605,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 116% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 522,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 17,096 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 91.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) saw options trading volume of 22,296 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 90.1% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 8,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,100 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CSTM options, WYNN options, or HTZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend
 RLYB Average Annual Return
 Funds Holding Carrier Global

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSTM
WYNN
HTZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.