Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CSTM, WYNN, HTZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total of 6,056 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 605,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 116% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 522,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 17,096 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 91.8% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,300 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) saw options trading volume of 22,296 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 90.1% of HTZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 8,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,100 underlying shares of HTZ. Below is a chart showing HTZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

