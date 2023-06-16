Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CSTM, BA, SPCE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total of 15,015 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 233.8% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 642,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 14,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 127,121 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 228.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 16,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

And Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) options are showing a volume of 288,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 212.6% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 15,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CSTM options, BA options, or SPCE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.