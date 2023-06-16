News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CSTM, BA, SPCE

June 16, 2023 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total of 15,015 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 233.8% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 642,300 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 14,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 127,121 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 228.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 16,830 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) options are showing a volume of 288,076 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 212.6% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring June 16, 2023, with 15,730 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CSTM options, BA options, or SPCE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

