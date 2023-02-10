Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRSR, LAZR, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR), where a total of 3,753 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 375,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.1% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 468,465 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,900 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Luminar Technologies Inc (Symbol: LAZR) saw options trading volume of 80,100 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 79% of LAZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 25,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of LAZR. Below is a chart showing LAZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) saw options trading volume of 89,979 contracts, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares or approximately 73% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring February 10, 2023, with 6,469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 646,900 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
