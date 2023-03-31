Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CROX, LCID, NET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX), where a total of 6,786 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 678,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.3% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID) saw options trading volume of 76,023 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.2% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 17,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 17,497 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring March 31, 2023, with 1,145 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,500 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

