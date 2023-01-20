Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRM, SLG, PACB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 54,059 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.2% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 4,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 409,900 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) options are showing a volume of 6,428 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 642,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.7% of SLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 4,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,500 underlying shares of SLG. Below is a chart showing SLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (Symbol: PACB) saw options trading volume of 22,048 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of PACB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 10,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PACB. Below is a chart showing PACB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, SLG options, or PACB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.