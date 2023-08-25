News & Insights

Markets
CRM

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRM, GES, DOCN

August 25, 2023 — 07:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 34,328 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 5,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) options are showing a volume of 8,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 807,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.6% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,500 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) saw options trading volume of 12,464 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,500 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, GES options, or DOCN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Air Services Other Dividend Stocks
 SANW Insider Buying
 Funds Holding MACA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRM
GES
DOCN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.