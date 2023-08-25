Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRM, GES, DOCN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 34,328 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.7% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring August 25, 2023, with 5,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

GUESS ?, Inc. (Symbol: GES) options are showing a volume of 8,077 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 807,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.6% of GES's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,500 underlying shares of GES. Below is a chart showing GES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (Symbol: DOCN) saw options trading volume of 12,464 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of DOCN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 1,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,500 underlying shares of DOCN. Below is a chart showing DOCN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

