Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CRM, CBRL, LQDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 116,990 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 129.4% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 6,940 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 694,000 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 4,176 contracts, representing approximately 417,600 underlying shares or approximately 120.5% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 346,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 738 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,800 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) saw options trading volume of 4,226 contracts, representing approximately 422,600 underlying shares or approximately 108.4% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,000 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.