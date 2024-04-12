News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CPNG, RGLD, ORCL

April 12, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coupang Inc (Symbol: CPNG), where a total of 72,455 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of CPNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 5,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 591,500 underlying shares of CPNG. Below is a chart showing CPNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) options are showing a volume of 2,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 277,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 46,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 7,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 710,800 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

