Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CPNG, RGLD, ORCL

Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) options are showing a volume of 2,775 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 277,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56% of RGLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 495,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of RGLD. Below is a chart showing RGLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 46,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring April 12, 2024, with 7,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 710,800 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CPNG options, RGLD options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
