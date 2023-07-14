Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COIN, ATVI, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 631,835 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 63.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 311% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 39,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 194,760 contracts, representing approximately 19.5 million underlying shares or approximately 162.5% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 21,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 43,965 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 160.9% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 6,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

