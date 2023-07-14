Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: COIN, ATVI, AVGO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total volume of 631,835 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 63.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 311% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 39,343 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) saw options trading volume of 194,760 contracts, representing approximately 19.5 million underlying shares or approximately 162.5% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 21,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 43,965 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 160.9% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring July 14, 2023, with 6,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COIN options, ATVI options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Funds Holding GXG
RLTY Dividend History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HUSE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.