Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CMTL, DOMO, KBH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Symbol: CMTL), where a total of 4,136 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 413,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 249.2% of CMTL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 165,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,500 underlying shares of CMTL. Below is a chart showing CMTL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO) options are showing a volume of 8,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 206.8% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,700 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 24,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159.4% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 19,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMTL options, DOMO options, or KBH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.