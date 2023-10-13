News & Insights

Markets
CMTL

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CMTL, DOMO, KBH

October 13, 2023 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Symbol: CMTL), where a total of 4,136 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 413,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 249.2% of CMTL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 165,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,500 underlying shares of CMTL. Below is a chart showing CMTL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Domo Inc (Symbol: DOMO) options are showing a volume of 8,536 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 853,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 206.8% of DOMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 412,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 5,847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,700 underlying shares of DOMO. Below is a chart showing DOMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And KB Home (Symbol: KBH) options are showing a volume of 24,944 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159.4% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 19,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CMTL options, DOMO options, or KBH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 THQ Historical Stock Prices
 FROG YTD Return
 SMDV shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMTL
DOMO
KBH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.