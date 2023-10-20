Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CMG, META, COST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 4,326 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 432,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 183% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 236,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1370 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1370 strike highlighted in orange:

Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META) options are showing a volume of 317,866 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 153.9% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 21,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 25,263 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $565 strike call option expiring October 20, 2023, with 1,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 122,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CMG options, META options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.