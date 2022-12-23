Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CMG, BKNG, NFLX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total of 6,619 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 661,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 245.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 269,275 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1250 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1250 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 7,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 710,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 214.2% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,885 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2420 strike put option expiring January 27, 2023, with 892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,200 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 173,142 contracts, representing approximately 17.3 million underlying shares or approximately 182.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring December 23, 2022, with 13,412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

