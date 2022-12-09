Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CMC, PFSI, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Commercial Metals Co. (Symbol: CMC), where a total of 8,019 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 801,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 99.1% of CMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 809,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CMC. Below is a chart showing CMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) options are showing a volume of 3,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 316,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 93.7% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 337,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 17, 2023, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 26,334 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 92.3% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring December 09, 2022, with 1,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 186,100 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

