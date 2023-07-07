Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CLF, DKNG, CHK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total of 38,481 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 10,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 46,752 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 52.5% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring July 07, 2023, with 5,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,700 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chesapeake Energy Corp. (Symbol: CHK) saw options trading volume of 5,357 contracts, representing approximately 535,700 underlying shares or approximately 50% of CHK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 3,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,100 underlying shares of CHK. Below is a chart showing CHK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

