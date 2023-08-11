Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CENX, FDX, RAMP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Century Aluminum Co. (Symbol: CENX), where a total of 5,060 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 506,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of CENX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 940,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 2,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,500 underlying shares of CENX. Below is a chart showing CENX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 9,251 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 925,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And LiveRamp Holdings Inc (Symbol: RAMP) options are showing a volume of 1,942 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 194,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of RAMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 367,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,000 underlying shares of RAMP. Below is a chart showing RAMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
