Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CDW, GS, UBER

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 18,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 2,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 96,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 9,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 921,300 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CDW options, GS options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Tech Stocks
DIS Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding ALTI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.