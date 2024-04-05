Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CDW, GS, UBER

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW), where a total of 6,640 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 664,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 106.6% of CDW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 622,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024 , with 2,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,100 underlying shares of CDW. Below is a chart showing CDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) options are showing a volume of 18,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.9% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring April 05, 2024, with 2,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 96,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.2% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 9,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 921,300 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

