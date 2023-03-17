Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CBRE, TGT, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE), where a total of 8,575 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 857,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of CBRE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring May 19, 2023, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of CBRE. Below is a chart showing CBRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 17,691 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 24, 2023, with 2,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,400 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 12,767 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 2,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 218,700 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CBRE options, TGT options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.